Report: Cavs having Evan Mobley watch clips of Anthony Davis as part of his development

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the NBA’s most promising rookies in Evan Mobley. He has already drawn comparisons to some of the league’s biggest stars, including Anthony Davis.

If fans start seeing some bits and pieces of Davis’ game within the way Mobley plays, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. That’s because the Cavs are reportedly having the youngster study some clips of Davis as part of his development process.

“The Cavs are having Mobley watch some clips of a younger Anthony Davis as part of his development,” wrote Kelsey Russo of The Athletic.

Mobley has already established himself as arguably the most important player on the 2021-22 Cavs, and he figures to get even better with time. If he can successfully integrate some parts of Davis’ game into his own, that’ll be another thing worth getting excited over for fans.

The 20-year-old has appeared in 17 games so far this season. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He’s knocking down 49.0 percent of his shots from the field and 31.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, which is a very encouraging sign. He has also made a major impact on the defensive end.

Evan Mobley had a phenomenal two-way performance tonight with 26 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He was dominant on defense and showcased versatile, complementary offensive skills: pic.twitter.com/M1G8zZ5q9A — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 8, 2021

Mobley missed four games earlier this month due to injury, and his absence was felt in a big way. The Cavs went 0-4 when he was on the shelf. It’s clear how vital he is to the team’s success.

Cleveland is trying to earn its first playoff bid since LeBron James’ departure. In order for that to happen, Mobley will likely have to play at a very high level, which he has done all season long.