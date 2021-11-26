Report: Cavs expect Lamar Stevens to return to lineup vs. Magic

Cleveland Cavaliers fans got some good news on Friday when it was reported that star rookie Evan Mobley is likely going to return to game action on Saturday.

In another positive development, it sounds like Lamar Stevens is expected to return Saturday as well.

The Cavs should have both Mobley and Stevens available for their matchup with the Orlando Magic.

To add to Shams’ reporting on Evan Mobley: the Cavaliers are expecting the return of swingman Lamar Stevens (ankle) on Saturday vs. Orlando, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. https://t.co/OYsyH7yANL — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) November 26, 2021

Stevens likely won’t be as impactful as Mobley figures to be, but Cleveland is surely happy to have both players coming back.

Stevens has appeared in nine games this season. He has struggled thus far, as he’s averaging just 1.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game over 10.1 minutes of action per contest.

Efficiency has been arguably his biggest issue to this point. He’s shooting just 26.9 percent from the field. He’ll hope to improve upon that mark once he returns.

This is Stevens’ second season at the NBA level. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Cleveland has been ravaged by injuries and health issues in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. The Cavs have displayed a lot of fight, but in their undermanned state, they’ve lost five straight games.

The losing streak has tanked the squad’s record to 9-10 on the season. The hope is that the team will be able to turn things around with Mobley returning.

It remains to be seen if the Cavs are going to be able to challenge for a playoff bid with Collin Sexton lost for the year, but the group will surely do everything in its power to stay in the postseason mix.