Video: Evan Mobley shows encouraging signs as he progresses in rehabilitation

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has begun the early stages of his elbow rehabilitation, practicing his shooting touch after the team’s Saturday practice.

#Cavs Evan Mobley is making progress in his recovery from a sprained right elbow. He was able to do some light shooting with his right hand following practice today. pic.twitter.com/lHFxkDb6UG — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 20, 2021

Here is some more video of #Cavs Evan Mobley doing some light right-handed shooting following practice — under the watchful eyes of the team's training staff. pic.twitter.com/8rKGGUvWk5 — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 20, 2021

Mobley suffered a sprained right elbow during the Cavaliers’ loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. A subsequent MRI resulted in the Cavaliers giving a two-to-four-week rehabilitation before they can get the star newcomer back.

The injury to Mobley interrupted what had been a strong start by the rookie, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Prior to being sidelined, Mobley was averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. More importantly, the resurgent Cavaliers had shown improvement on the court.

In the game against Boston, Mobley had struggled, with his absence in the team’s next two contests an indication just how important he’s become to the team.

On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers dropped a 109-99 road decision to the Brooklyn Nets, followed the next night by a 104-89 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The latter loss was especially frustrating, considering that the Cavaliers entered the fourth quarter with an 81-68 lead, only to be outscored 36-8 during the final 12 minutes.

While Mobley is expected to be back on the court sometime next month, Collin Sexton’s torn meniscus in his left knee has resulted in season-ending surgery for the fourth-year guard.

Mobley is obviously hoping to make it back as early as two weeks, but until then, the Cavaliers will try to stay in contention for their first playoff berth since 2018. Their next contest comes Monday night at home against the Nets.