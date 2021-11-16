- Report: Cavs announce MRI results of Evan Mobley’s elbow injury
Report: Cavs announce MRI results of Evan Mobley’s elbow injury
- Updated: November 16, 2021
Monday was a rough day for the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they suffered a loss to the Boston Celtics and also lost rookie Evan Mobley to an injury.
It was revealed after the game that Mobley suffered an elbow sprain. It now sounds like the youngster is going to miss multiple weeks.
#Cavs rookie Evan Mobley has a right elbow sprain and will miss approximately 2-4 weeks.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 16, 2021
The Cavs are very banged up, as they’re down several key rotation players. Getting healthy is the top priority for the squad right now.
As for Mobley, he’ll hope to recover from the setback and return to game action as soon as it makes sense to do so. Cleveland will certainly be cautious with Mobley as he deals with the injury, as the 20-year-old is already proving to be one of the league’s most exciting young players.
Over 15 games this season, Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He had a rough showing against Boston, which has been a rare sight this season.
The Cavs still have a solid record with 15 games in the books. They’re 9-6 so far.
