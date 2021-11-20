Kevin Love issues heartbreaking message regarding Collin Sexton’s season being over

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 season had gotten off to a promising start, but things have taken a turn for the worst lately.

The Cavs, already dealing with a plethora of health issues, were dealt their biggest blow of the season so far on Friday. It was revealed that star guard Collin Sexton’s season is over.

Veteran big man Kevin Love recently spoke about the news and explained that he knows the setback is “killing” Sexton.

A season-ending injury is always a tough pill for a player to swallow, but it’s arguably even worse than usual in Sexton’s case. That’s because the youngster, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, is losing his chance to prove his worth in a pivotal year for his future.

Before going down for the year, Sexton appeared in just 11 games. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest on 45.0 percent shooting.

The 22-year-old has proven in past seasons that he’s capable of being an elite scorer, which was evident in the 2020-21 campaign. He averaged 24.3 points per game last season.

The Cavs reportedly still see Sexton as a part of their core despite the setback, which makes it seem like he could be back with the organization next season. Only time will provide a real answer.

Without Sexton, Cleveland will hope to find a way forward. Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland are among the players who will likely see increased loads with Sexton on the shelf.

The squad has a 9-8 record on the year and is hoping to crack the postseason.