Report: Cavs offer major update on Kevin Love’s availability vs. Nets
- Updated: November 17, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has missed the team’s last eight games after entering the league’s health and safety protocols a little more than two weeks ago.
It looks like he is set to finally make his return on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, as he is listed as “probable” for the matchup.
Kevin Love is listed as probable for #Cavs tonight at Brooklyn.
Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, Collin Sexton and Evan Mobley are out. https://t.co/4h5TfqHjD5
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) November 17, 2021
The Cavs are currently dealing with the absences of many players, so the return of Love will certainly help out a lot.
So far this season, the 33-year-old is averaging 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 35.5 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from beyond the arc. It seems as if he has yet to fully adjust to his reduced role for the team.
Love recently expressed how excited he is to return to the floor for the Cavs.
View this post on Instagram
Cleveland is certainly hoping that the return of the former first-round pick can help the team continue its solid start to the season. The Cavs currently have a record of 9-6 and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
In their last game, which was against the Boston Celtics, the Cavs used a starting lineup of Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
#Cavs will be starting Ricky Rubio tonight with Jarrett Allen (illness) unavailable to play. Everyone will just move over one spot. Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 15, 2021
With Mobley now out for multiple weeks due to an elbow sprain, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Love move into the starting lineup.
After the game against the Nets, the Cavs will fly back home to host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.
