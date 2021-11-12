Andre Iguodala boldly says Kyrie Irving is 4th best point guard of all time

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala recently spoke about where he thinks some of the league’s all-time great point guards rank amongst each other.

When former Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving came up, Iguodala explained that there are only three point guards in NBA history who one could justifiably rank ahead of Irving.

“Magic [Johnson], Steph (Stephen Curry), Isiah [Thomas]. (They’re) the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie,” Iguodala said to Sam Amick of The Athletic. “CP (Chris Paul), I’m not mad at, but I’ve got Kyrie. But people will argue that Kyrie hasn’t played enough games.”

Irving has not played yet in the 2021-22 season due to the fact that he’s unvaccinated against COVID-19. For multiple reasons, he’s widely regarded as one of the league’s most polarizing players, but there’s no doubt that he’s one of the most talented guards of his generation.

At 29 years old, Irving has already accomplished a lot. He has earned seven All-Star selections in 10 seasons. Moreover, he helped the Cavs win an NBA title in 2016.

Cavs fans might have a wide variety of opinions on Irving at this point, but there’s no doubt that the former No. 1 overall pick was a crucial part of the organization’s title run a few years back. The squad likely wouldn’t have gone all the way without him.

Irving has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He’s a lifetime 47.0 percent shooter from the field and 39.1 percent shooter from deep.

The Brooklyn Nets are certainly hoping that Irving will be able to suit up at some point this season.