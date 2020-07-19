Cavs News: Ultra-Rare LeBron James Rookie Card Sells for Record $1.8 Million

An ultra-rare card of former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James recently sold for a whopping $1.8 million.

This LeBron James card just sold at @GoldinAuctions for $1.8 million, the record for a modern day card. Winner is @LeoreAvidar, who says purchase is part of strategy to “bring something big to the collectibles and alternative asset business in the coming months.” pic.twitter.com/rN9lepvVpE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 19, 2020

The exclusive card is from the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite collection. It is one of only 23 that were ever made.

In addition, the card includes James’ autograph, as well as a piece of a jersey worn by the four-time MVP at a photoshoot.

James averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 boards during his rookie season with the Cavs.

Although he doesn’t play for the Cavaliers anymore, he is the most recognized and accomplished player in the history of the organization. After all, he delivered the franchise’s first and only championship in 2016.

The All-Star departed Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers during the summer of 2018. Now, he’s focused on bringing the Lakers a title for the first time in a decade.