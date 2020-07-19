 Cavs News: Ultra-Rare LeBron James Rookie Card Sells for Record $1.8 Million | Cavaliers Nation
An ultra-rare card of former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James recently sold for a whopping $1.8 million.

The exclusive card is from the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite collection. It is one of only 23 that were ever made.

In addition, the card includes James’ autograph, as well as a piece of a jersey worn by the four-time MVP at a photoshoot.

James averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 boards during his rookie season with the Cavs.

Although he doesn’t play for the Cavaliers anymore, he is the most recognized and accomplished player in the history of the organization. After all, he delivered the franchise’s first and only championship in 2016.

The All-Star departed Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers during the summer of 2018. Now, he’s focused on bringing the Lakers a title for the first time in a decade.

