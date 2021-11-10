Kyle Kuzma destroys Cleveland after Wizards beat Cavs: ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be crap’

The new-look Washington Wizards are off to a surprisingly strong start so far this season.

After they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-94 on Wednesday, one of their new players, Kyle Kuzma, threw some shade at the city of Cleveland.

Kyle Kuzma after beating Cavs: “It was the fans’ fault they lost, really,” Kuzma said. “There was a sign that said, ‘LeBron won Kuzma his ring,’ and they were just talking too much. Well, I told those guys, ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be crap.’” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 11, 2021

Kuzma was one of three players Washington acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in return for star guard Russell Westbrook this past offseason.

Although his overall numbers haven’t improved compared to those of previous seasons, he is now having to opportunity to spread his wings after being forced to defer to LeBron James the past few seasons.

The Wizards are now 8-3 and have one of the best records in the NBA. Interestingly, they are doing so even though Bradley Beal’s numbers are down.

The Cavs, meanwhile, still have a solid record at 7-5. After such a dismal campaign last year, the organization is hoping that it will return to the playoffs for the first time since James left town.

The addition of veteran guard Ricky Rubio and the emergence of blue-chip rookie Evan Mobley have been arguably the biggest keys to Cleveland’s auspicious start.

Rubio had 20 points and five assists on Wednesday while Mobley pitched in 19 points and seven rebounds.