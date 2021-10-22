Report: Cavs list 3 players on injury report for Friday’s game vs. Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their injury report for Friday’s home opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

Three players are listed on the report, with Darius Garland being the most notable one.

#Cavs injury report for their home opener tonight against Charlotte: Dylan Windler (hip strain) – out Darius Garland (ankle sprain) – questionable Dean Wade (ankle sprain) – probable All three were at shootaround this morning. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 22, 2021

Garland is listed as questionable, and the Cavs are certainly hoping that he will be able to play.

The youngster had a solid showing in Cleveland’s first game of the year. Although he scored just 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting, he racked up a whopping 12 assists.

Dylan Windler and Dean Wade are the other players listed on the report. Windler will not be available in the home opener, while Wade is listed as probable.

After dropping their first game of the year, the Cavs are looking to get in the win column. There were some very encouraging moments in the team’s season opener, and Cleveland will look to build off of those positive things against Charlotte.