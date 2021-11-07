Kevin Love sends big shout-outs to Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley amid their monster performances

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a nice and promising start this season.

After beating the strong New York Knicks 126-109 on Sunday, the Cavs are now 7-4, and afterward, Kevin Love gave some props to teammates Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley.

This is also Evan’s best game this far…Ricky just out of his mind — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 8, 2021

Mobley continued to show the massive potential that he has, as he put up an extra efficient 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

But it was Rubio who shocked the Knicks by scoring 37 points off the bench. He hit on eight of his nine 3-point attempts and also dished out 10 assists.

The contest was very close in the first half, but Cleveland outscored New York 33-18 in the third quarter to take control.

The Knicks had been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA coming into Sunday’s game. With new additions Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, they had looked like one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs have been playing well largely due to their defense. They came into Sunday’s game ranked 12th in the NBA in defensive rating, a major improvement over last season.

Their record is no fluke, as they’ve beaten other good, playoff-bound teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

By beating New York, the Cavs now have a four-game winning streak.