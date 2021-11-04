Report: Isaac Okoro getting closer to returning from hamstring injury, joined Cavs on latest road trip

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro took a step in the right direction to returning to the team’s lineup.

Okoro reportedly worked out on the court today before the Cavs left to head to Toronto. The team faces the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

While it was a step in the right direction, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reports that Okoro’s status for Friday’s game is still up in the air.

#Cavs Isaac Okoro worked out on the court today before the team left for Toronto — and Okoro joined them on this trip, a source said. He’s getting closer to a return. But still no official word on his availability for tomorrow against the Raptors. He needs to be cleared by docs — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 4, 2021

The Cavs have been without Okoro due to a strained hamstring. He last played against the Denver Nuggets back on Oct. 25.

If Okoro is able to play on Friday, it would be a huge boost to the Cavs rotation. Cleveland is already without forward Lauri Markkanen, who was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Cavs replaced Markkanen in the starting lineup with Dean Wade. Wade finished the game with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

Okoro isn’t a starter this season, but the second-year man out of Auburn University still has a major role for Cleveland.

This season, Okoro is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3. He’s appeared in four games for the Cavs and is averaging 27.0 minutes per game.

Cleveland is 5-4 on the 2021-22 season and looking to continue its winning ways against a stingy Raptors team on Friday.

Toronto has won five straight games ahead of its matchup with the Cavs. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.