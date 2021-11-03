 Report: Lauri Markkanen expected to miss several Cavs games after entering health and safety protocols - Cavaliers Nation
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly losing a key player for a period of time.

Lauri Markkanen is joining Kevin Love in health and safety protocols.

Markkanen is reportedly expected to miss several games, and the Cavs will certainly miss him while he’s on the shelf.

Although the 7-footer has had a rocky campaign so far, he has been in a groove lately. He’s averaging 16.3 points per contest on 44.7 percent shooting from the field over his last three games.

Cleveland is playing some really good basketball right now, and fans can only hope that losing Markkanen won’t throw a wrench into the Cavs’ early season success.

Markkanen is in his first season with Clevealand and has appeared in all of the team’s games so far. It looks like that’s about to change.

