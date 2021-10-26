Report: Denver Nuggets have expressed interest in Kevin Love

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly “one of the few teams” that have expressed interest in Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.

“It’s true that [Ricky] Rubio was just 2-of-10 shooting, but he ran the offense and made the Cavs look like a winning team when he was out there,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “So did Love. I even joked that perhaps Love was auditioning for a job with the Nuggets, one of the few teams that recently has displayed trade interest.”

The Nuggets got a first-hand look at Love on Monday, as the veteran dropped 22 points on them in the Cavs’ 99-87 victory.

Love went 8-for-13 from the field to rack up his 22 points. He also registered six rebounds during his 21 minutes of action.

So far this season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest off the bench. He’s shooting 41.2 percent from the field despite an ugly 16.7 percent shooting clip from deep.

Love has been good lately. He has made a nice impact in each of the team’s last two games, and it’s no coincidence that the Cavs have won both.

Cleveland is 2-2 on the season and has a lot to be optimistic about. It’ll be interesting to see if Love gets moved at some point in the year.