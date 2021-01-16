- Report: Cavs have begun exploring trade options for JaVale McGee
- Report: Cavs offer major update on when Darius Garland and Collin Sexton could return
- Andre Drummond offers powerful message of support after Kevin Porter Jr. rejoins Cavs
- Former Cavs big man emphatically predicts team will trade Andre Drummond
- Report: Cavs-Wizards matchups on Sunday and Monday postponed due to COVID-19
- Report: Cavs received calls for Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee in aftermath of Jarrett Allen trade
- Report: Eastern conference executive says Andre Drummond ‘definitely out of Cleveland’
- Former NBA executive discloses how much Cavs would likely pay Jarrett Allen in long-term deal
- Andre Drummond has hilarious reaction to finding out Cavs traded for another center in Jarrett Allen
- Report: Cavs waive 2 players in aftermath of blockbuster James Harden trade
Report: Cavs offer major update on when Darius Garland and Collin Sexton could return
- Updated: January 16, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave an update on when guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland could return to the lineup.
The two guards participated in Saturday’s practice and Bickerstaff believes that they are “close” to returning.
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Collin Sexton and Darius Garland participated in today's lighter practice. He expects Monday and Tuesday to be a chance to get them on the floor and in contact to see where they are and how they progressed. "I think we’re close."
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 16, 2021
Garland has missed the Cavs’ last seven games with a right shoulder injury.
As for Sexton, he has missed Cleveland’s last five games as he deals with an ankle injury.
Prior to going down, Sexton was averaging 25.1 points per game, while Garland was putting up 17.2 points and 6.3 assists per night.
The Cavs desperately need at least one of the two players to return. They have been relying on Damyean Dotson to fill in as the primary ball-handler as of late.
Doston came up with a couple big baskets down the stretch of Friday night’s win over the New York Knicks.
Still, Cleveland certainly would feel more comfortable having two of its best young players healthy and in the lineup.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login