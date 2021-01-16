Report: Cavs offer major update on when Darius Garland and Collin Sexton could return

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gave an update on when guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland could return to the lineup.

The two guards participated in Saturday’s practice and Bickerstaff believes that they are “close” to returning.

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Collin Sexton and Darius Garland participated in today's lighter practice. He expects Monday and Tuesday to be a chance to get them on the floor and in contact to see where they are and how they progressed. "I think we’re close." — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 16, 2021

Garland has missed the Cavs’ last seven games with a right shoulder injury.

As for Sexton, he has missed Cleveland’s last five games as he deals with an ankle injury.

Prior to going down, Sexton was averaging 25.1 points per game, while Garland was putting up 17.2 points and 6.3 assists per night.

The Cavs desperately need at least one of the two players to return. They have been relying on Damyean Dotson to fill in as the primary ball-handler as of late.

Doston came up with a couple big baskets down the stretch of Friday night’s win over the New York Knicks.

Still, Cleveland certainly would feel more comfortable having two of its best young players healthy and in the lineup.