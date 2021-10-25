Former NBA executive says prediction that Evan Mobley will be ‘Chris Bosh 2.0’ has been ‘undersold’

Former NBA executive John Hollinger, who now writes at The Athletic, recently heaped massive praise on Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley.

Hollinger actually believes that a lofty prediction regarding Mobley has been undersold.

“Nonetheless, while several of the top picks have made an impression, we need to talk more about one guy in particular,” Hollinger wrote. “Evan Mobley. “Projecting bigs from the NCAA is always challenging because of the differences in styles of play, but it appears early on that all the hype about Mobley as a Chris Bosh 2.0 is legit. If anything, it might have been undersold. In a league that otherwise has grown to devalue most big men, Mobley seems to be the much-coveted unicorn big who can comfortably play on the perimeter at both ends while having enough size, length and athleticism to protect the rim and dive on rolls to the basket.”

It’s clear that Mobley has already opened some eyes at the NBA level. Perhaps the biggest reason he is garnering a lot of attention is because he’s getting the job done at both ends of the floor.

“If so, this is huge for Cleveland,” Hollinger wrote regarding the possibility of Mobley becoming one of the league’s top defenders. “The Cavs have been stuck in the mud since LeBron James left because their mid-lottery picks have yet to produce the type of centerpiece talent to propel them forward. Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro have a future in the league, but none of them are going to be The Guy – the best player on a good team. “Mobley? He can absolutely be The Guy. It’s the most notable development from the first week of the season.”

Mobley has only appeared in three games at the NBA level so far, but it’s clear that he has a chance to become a special player.

To this point, the youngster has averages of 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He’s shooting 56.3 percent from the field. He even showcased his ability to knock down the occasional 3-pointer in the season opener.

Mobley’s first few NBA games have gone about as well as anyone could have hoped. The Cavs only have a 1-2 record to show for it, but the team has been relatively competitive in all of its games so far.

Cleveland is still in the midst of a major rebuild, but Mobley is one of several players who represent a bright future for the organization.