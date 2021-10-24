- Kevin Love makes lofty prediction about Evan Mobley’s career after he lifts Cavs to first win of season
Kevin Love makes lofty prediction about Evan Mobley’s career after he lifts Cavs to first win of season
- Updated: October 24, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have only played three games this season, but rookie Evan Mobley has already managed to show off his immense potential.
Cavs veteran Kevin Love heaped praises on the youngster after a string of impressive performances.
“He’s going to be a guy who’s going to get a double-double every night,” Love said of Mobley. “He’s got a huge future in front of him. He’s going to make a number of All-Defensive teams in his career. He’s just getting started.”
When Cleveland drafted Mobley with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, it surely hoped that Mobley would turn into a two-way star. So far, it looks like the franchise has indeed landed such a player.
The University of Southern California product is currently averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. His defensive stats have also stood out. He is posting 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per match.
If the 7-foot big man continues putting up these kinds of numbers, then it would not be surprising to see Love’s declaration about Mobley come true in the near future.
The Cavs will look for their second win when they face the Denver Nuggets on Monday.
