Jarrett Allen offers optimistic outlook on Cavs’ 10-game losing streak

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak after their 117-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

The Cavs were unable to get back in the win column despite a monster performance from big man Jarrett Allen and are now the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Allen scored 26 points on 11-of-11 shooting and added 17 rebounds in the loss.

The big man has been a bright spot for the Cavs since he was acquired in the blockbuster James Harden deal, but the Cavs have not been able to translate his play into wins.

Allen was optimistic after Sunday’s loss despite the fact that the team hasn’t won a game since Feb. 1.

“I think we’re looking too down on ourselves,” Allen said. “Things like this happen. Teams go on losing streaks. I’ve been on losing streaks — eight in a row — and then we came back and won eight in a row. Easy to look inward and be like, ‘Man, can we really do this?’ But it’s the NBA. We’re all in this place for a reason, we all know how to play basketball, we all know how to play defense, the fundamentals and if we get back to that we can get back.”

The Cavs are still in a rebuild, but it would be nice for the confidence of their young core if they could win some games.

Cleveland had the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season, and it looks like it could be on the same path this season.

However, if Allen continues to play well, Cleveland will have things to look forward for the rest of the season.