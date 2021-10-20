Report: Cavs release injury report for season opener vs. Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their injury report for Wednesday’s season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies.

One player is out and another is doubtful.

#Cavs injury report for the season opener against Memphis: Dylan Windler (hip strain) – out

Dean Wade (ankle sprain) – doubtful — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) October 20, 2021

Dylan Windler and Dean Wade both gave the Cavs substantial minutes at certain points throughout the 2020-21 season. Assuming both players will ultimately miss Wednesday’s game, Cleveland is going to have to get by without them.

The Cavs are hoping to get their 2021-22 season off on the right foot. Many folks are skeptical of Cleveland’s chances at having a successful year, but the Cavs seem motivated to prove the doubters wrong.

Multiple players are expected to make their Cavaliers debuts in Wednesday’s season opener. Amongst those players is Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen. Surely, fans will want to see both big men make positive impacts on the floor.

The Grizzlies present the Cavs with a solid test to start the season. It’ll be very intriguing to see how Cleveland performs in its first showing of the regular season.