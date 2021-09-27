- Cavs showing long-term interest in Collin Sexton with latest comments from Koby Altman
- Updated: September 27, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers and guard Collin Sexton reportedly have mutual interest in agreeing to a long-term contract extension.
Sexton, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in the 2021-22 season.
“We want him here long term,” Cavs general manager Koby Altman said during Monday’s Media Day. “He wants to be here long term. We’re working with his representation to see that through, but this is someone that has been with us since the start of this thing and we love him. “We will deal with that behind closed doors. The feelings are mutual in terms of something long term.”
Sexton has been arguably the Cavs best player the past few seasons, and he took the next step as a scorer in the 2020-21 campaign.
Sexton averaged a career-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field (also a career-high) and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Darius Garland and Sexton could make for a solid backcourt pairing in the future if the Cavs can mitigate their defensive shortcomings with the rest of the roster.
“I just play basketball,” Sexton said. “I come in every day ready to work. At the end of the day, everything is going to fall into its place. I just come in with a clear mindset. My teammates love me. I love being here. I’m here for the team. My team wants me here and I want to be here, so every day I come to work I’m going to give my 110 percent for myself and for my organization and for my family.”
The Cavs are hoping that Sexton can lead the team back to the playoffs in the 2021-22 season after a disappointing 22-50 finish last season.
