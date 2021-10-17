Koby Altman speaks glowingly about Collin Sexton when asked about his future: ‘We want to have him here’

Collin Sexton’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of plenty of rumors since last year.

However, general manager Koby Altman addressed the issue recently in a radio show appearance.

“Collin is one of our first draft picks in this era,” Altman answered when asked about how the long-term contract talks with Sexton is going. “In terms of where we’re going, we obviously want him around long term. I can’t get too deep into the discussions. But from an intangible standpoint, from the fact that he wanted to be in Cleveland, Ohio and help us grow this thing from the start. He’s gotten better every single year. At 22 years old, averaged 24 points a game on efficient shooting. He’s about what we want to be about — a gritty tough group that loves to be here and wants to push this thing forward. So I can’t say enough good things about Collin and his intangibles and what he brings to the table and what he wants to do here. So, we’re working through it. But he knows that this is his home and we want to have him here.”

The Cavs drafted the 6-foot-1 guard with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Since entering the league, he has improved each year. Last season, he averaged career-highs across the board. He recorded 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Still, the team reportedly has doubts whether an undersized starting backcourt of Sexton and Darius Garland will find success in the long run.

Cleveland is in the middle of what has been an extensive rebuild. But the organization apparently wants to get back to playoff contention in the near future.