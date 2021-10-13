Darius Garland offers selfless message when discussing his goals for upcoming Cavs season

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland was recently asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season.

He responded by saying “it’s a team game” and “it’s about the Cavaliers.”

Darius Garland said that he doesn't have a ton of personal goals this year but is focused on the team. "It's a team game. It's about us making the playoffs this year. That's the talk around the locker room. It's about the Cavaliers." — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 13, 2021

Garland’s response demonstrates great leadership for such a young player. That’s a great sign for the Cavs.

Whether the former first-round pick wants to admit it or not, he’s in good shape to have a big year in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s on a very exciting trajectory, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

In the 2020-21 season, Garland averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He knocked down 45.1 percent of his shots from the field and 39.5 percent of his shots from deep.

The 21-year-old projects to play a large role for Cleveland in the upcoming campaign. Garland and his teammates clearly have big goals for the year, and making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment.