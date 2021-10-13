 Darius Garland offers selfless message when discussing his goals for upcoming Cavs season - Cavaliers Nation
Home / Media / Darius Garland offers selfless message when discussing his goals for upcoming Cavs season

Darius Garland offers selfless message when discussing his goals for upcoming Cavs season

Darius Garland and Kevin Huerter

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland was recently asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season.

He responded by saying “it’s a team game” and “it’s about the Cavaliers.”

Garland’s response demonstrates great leadership for such a young player. That’s a great sign for the Cavs.

Whether the former first-round pick wants to admit it or not, he’s in good shape to have a big year in the 2021-22 campaign. He’s on a very exciting trajectory, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

In the 2020-21 season, Garland averaged 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He knocked down 45.1 percent of his shots from the field and 39.5 percent of his shots from deep.

The 21-year-old projects to play a large role for Cleveland in the upcoming campaign. Garland and his teammates clearly have big goals for the year, and making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login