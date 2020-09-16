Report: Cavs Unveil Details About Downtown Cleveland Bubble That Team Has Entered

The Cleveland Cavaliers have entered their own bubble for their voluntary minicamp.

The team revealed some details about the bubble setup, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken the first steps toward a return to team basketball activities,” Fedor wrote. “The three-week process of closely-monitored, gradually-intense, on-court workouts started Monday with widespread COVID-19 testing. That will continue daily, through the weekend, before the Cavaliers head into their own ‘bubble’ at a downtown hotel on Sept. 21. “Until then, players who have voluntarily chosen to participate are limited to individual sessions at the practice facility, similar to what they’ve been able to do over the last six months. “The Cavs’ tentative plan, provided everything goes well with testing results at the start of next week, is a 48-hour quarantine inside the hotel on Monday and Tuesday, trying to replicate the strict protocols that all 22 teams dealt with leading up to their arrival in Orlando. Each team — and the smaller-than-usual traveling party — underwent strict testing a week before entering the Disney bubble and then were forced to quarantine for two days after they arrived, ensuring no negative tests during that time. “Mirroring that schedule, next Wednesday is when Cleveland’s group practices are set to begin. That’s when the team will emerge from hotel rooms and shuttle to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and back for a few weeks of group workouts that can run no later than Oct. 6.”

The Cavs will get some much-needed work in during this time. They have not played competitive basketball since the NBA season was suspended in March.

For a Cavs team that finished last in the Eastern Conference, any work to improve their young core should be seen as a positive.

Cleveland will look to rebound next season and already has the No. 5 pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft at its disposal.