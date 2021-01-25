Report: Larry Nance Jr. to miss Monday’s game vs. Lakers with new injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. reportedly will miss Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nance suffered a wrist injury in Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, and it is serious enough to hold him out for tonight’s game.

#Cavs Larry Nance Jr. will not play tonight because of the right wrist injury he suffered last night in Boston. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 25, 2021

This season, Nance is averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

The Cavs have relied on him heavily with Kevin Love out of the lineup due to injury.

Nance has delivered, by shooting 50.8 percent from the field and a career-high 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs will have their hands full with Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Monday.

Losing Nance gives the Cavs one less defender to throw at the Lakers’ superstar duo.