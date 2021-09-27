Koby Altman doesn’t believe contract situation will impact Collin Sexton’s drive or style of play

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman isn’t worried about Collin Sexton’s contract situation being a distraction this season.

In fact, Altman believes that Sexton has displayed some outstanding work ethic throughout the offseason.

Altman believes Collin Sexton's contract situation will not impact his drive or style of play on the floor., — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 27, 2021

Altman said Sexton has been working on his playmaking and defense this summer and calls him one of the hardest working players he's ever been around. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) September 27, 2021

It’s great to hear that Sexton is seemingly focused on getting better ahead of the 2021-22 season. The former first-round pick has shown signs of growth in every year of his NBA career so far, and he’ll look to continue that trend in the upcoming campaign.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 season. He made 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his shots from deep.

It sounds like the youngster spent much of the offseason working on his playmaking skills. He could take his offensive game to the next level by improving in that department.

With the 2021-22 season rapidly approaching, it won’t be long until fans will get their next look at the 22-year-old.