Report: Cavs making couple of tweaks to coaching staff for this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a pair of modest coaching changes as they prepare for the start of training camp later this month.

Dan Geriot’s background

For Geriot, it marks a return to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff after he was named head coach of the Cavs’ G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last year. Prior to that, he had served on the Cavs’ coaching staff for a few years.

During Geriot’s earlier stint as a Cavaliers assistant, he not only served as a tutor for the team’s frontcourt players, but also scouted the team’s upcoming opponents. In that latter capacity, Geriot helped craft game plans for the Cavs.

Geriot began his career with the Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season, when the team captured the franchise’s only NBA title. During that campaign, he served as a seasonal video coordinator before moving up to become an assistant video coordinator and coaching assistant.

At the collegiate level, Geriot served as a coach at both Princeton University and Campbell University from 2011 to 2015. During his playing days in college, he competed for four seasons at the University of Richmond.

Mike Gerrity’s background

Like Geriot, Gerrity started his career with the Cavaliers in the video room. In 2013, he was hired to be an assistant video coordinator.

Gerrity served as director of player development for the Charge when they were based in nearby Canton, Ohio. After also serving as a player development assistant for the Cavs, he was promoted to be an assistant coach and director of player development.

Serving in that dual role from 2018 to 2021, Gerrity then became a full-fledged Cavaliers assistant coach last year.

During Gerrity’s collegiate playing days, he moved around to three different schools, beginning at Pepperdine University. From there, he competed at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte before returning to his native California at the Univeristy of Southern California.

Second season in The Land

The Charge are beginning their second season in Cleveland, with home games being held at the Wolstein Center, a facility within walking distance of the Cavaliers’ home at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the city’s downtown area.