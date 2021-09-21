- Report: Cavs make changes to coaching staff ahead of 2021-22 season
Report: Cavs make changes to coaching staff ahead of 2021-22 season
- Updated: September 21, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a couple of changes to their coaching staff ahead of the 2021-22 season, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.
“Sources tell cleveland.com that assistant Dan Geriot is now head coach of the G League affiliate Cleveland Charge while Nate Reinking has been elevated to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff,” Fedor wrote.
Geriot began as a video coordinator and player development coach for the Cavs in 2015, and he will now get a chance to develop the team’s G League roster while Reinking will join Cleveland’s staff at the NBA level.
This is Reinking’s first stint as an NBA coach after spending the past few years with the Charge.
J.B. Bickerstaff is shuffling his staff in hope that a few new voices can help the Cavs in the 2021-22 season.
Bickerstaff is trying to guide Cleveland through a rebuild, but the team will need to show more promise this season now that Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are in the fold.
Cleveland finished the 2020-21 campaign with a dismal 22-50 record.
