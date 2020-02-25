Report: Some Cavs Believe Kevin Porter Jr. Can Become Team's Best Player | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. enjoyed a career night in his team’s win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

According to a recent report, some of his teammates believe that Monday night’s performance was just a glimpse into Porter Jr.’s potential.

In fact, some members of the team believe Porter Jr. can one day become the Cavs’ best player.

“The Cavs did just that. Porter bounced back emphatically, delivering the kind of performance that has some within the team believing that he might be the one,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “The one to become the team’s best player at some point. The one to alter the franchise’s trajectory.”

Already in his young NBA career, Porter Jr. has shown the ability to score at will when given the opportunity to do so. Still, he is averaging just 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season.

That being said, his performance on Monday night may have signaled a major turning point. In the overtime win, Porter Jr. recorded 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

So far this month, the No. 30 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

With just under two months left before his rookie season comes to an end, Porter Jr. will get ample opportunities to show what his potential can be.

If the Cavs can enter the offseason with the belief that they have a bonafide future star, they will likely feel much more confident about how to continue their rebuild going forward.