Andre Iguodala neglects to credit LeBron James at all when asked if iconic Finals block still bothers him

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala was recently asked if LeBron James’ legendary block in the 2016 NBA Finals still bothers him.

Iguodala didn’t seem interested in talking about the play.

Iguodala on if LeBron's block still bothers him: "We take a lot away from Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving is one of the most different human beings I've ever seen play basketball. What he did that entire series, it's like, yo, don't take away from what he did." — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 17, 2021

There’s no doubt that Kyrie Irving played a massive role in that series, but there’s a very low chance the Cleveland Cavaliers would have won the title that year without James’ efforts.

James’ block, of course, came in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals. With the game tied in the closing minutes, Iguodala had a chance to give his Golden State Warriors the lead on a layup. Instead, James chased Iguodala down and rejected the shot.

The Cavs ultimately won the game and series, giving the organization its first title in franchise history.

James’ block is widely regarded as one of the best defensive plays in NBA history. The 17-time All-Star has an extremely decorated NBA resume, and it includes countless clutch plays.

The four-time NBA champion is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll look to win his fifth ring in the 2021-22 season.