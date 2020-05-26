Report: Cavs ‘Eager to Play’ as Hot Debate Regarding How NBA Should Return Continues

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have virtually no chance of making the playoffs this year, the franchise appears content with the NBA resuming the 2019-20 regular season instead of heading straight into the postseason.

As a matter of fact, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavs are ecstatic about the idea of starting the season back up.

“Cleveland is eager to play too,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Another young roster, another franchise that needs to show improvement of its younger players.”

There is a hot debate going around the NBA on whether teams should continue playing this season if they have little to no chance of advancing to the playoffs.

Not only could players increase their changes of getting exposed to the novel coronavirus, but also could sustain a major injury on the court. For teams that would essentially be playing insignificant games, the concern is understandable.

Yet, teams like the 19-46 Cavs seem committed to getting back on the court.

Although Cleveland likely won’t be fighting for a playoff spot, it will get the opportunity to further develop young players.

Sophomore Collin Sexton was in the midst of a breakout campaign before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season. The burgeoning star put up 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in March.

In addition, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was getting into rhythm after taking over coaching duties following the All-Star break.

There is no official timetable on when the 2019-20 season will resume.