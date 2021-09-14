Cedi Osman makes major life announcement, garners ecstatic reaction from LeBron James

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Cedi Osman announced a major life decision in a recent Instagram post.

The 26-year-old is now engaged to his longtime partner Ebru Sahin.

Osman quickly received a multitude of messages of congratulations. One such message came from Cavs legend and Osman’s former teammate LeBron James.

It certainly seems like Osman has a lot of great things on his plate right now. In addition to his engagement, the 2021-22 NBA season is rapidly approaching.

The former second-round pick is looking to take a step forward in the 2021-22 campaign. He has shown signs of exciting potential at times, but his 2020-21 season was a bit underwhelming.

He posted averages of 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last year. While those numbers appear decent, efficiency was a major struggle for him. He made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 30.6 percent of his shots from deep.

Osman would presumably love to turn things around in the upcoming season. He figures to play a substantial role for a Cavs team that has high hopes for a solid campaign.