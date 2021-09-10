Rival GM on Cavs: ‘They could trade their entire team for Ben Simmons, be better than they were last season’

Rumors linking Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been heating up recently.

One rival general manager weighed in on the rumors, taking a big shot at the Cavs’ roster.

Former NBA coach adds: “I do like the Cavs’ young core. But they need to take a clear and evident step forward this year. You can’t keep telling your fans, ‘We’re finally gonna compete for a playoff spot when you all are 80 years old.’” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) September 10, 2021

Although Cleveland’s roster is far from perfect, the comment from this opposing general manager seems to be quite the exaggeration.

Players like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen make up a bright future for the Cavs. The team also recently acquired skilled big man Lauri Markkanen.

While trading for Simmons would undoubtedly make the team better, one would need to take into account what it would have to give up in order to acquire him.

Gutting the team of the majority of its young stars is probably not the best idea for the organization. The Cavs are trying to make it back to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

With Simmons reportedly open to joining the Cavaliers, it will be interesting to see if a deal winds up occurring.