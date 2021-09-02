Report: Cavs considered ‘wildcard’ in Ben Simmons sweepstakes

One NBA insider believes the Cleveland Cavaliers are a “wildcard” in the sweepstakes for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

“I think Cleveland is potentially a wildcard,” wrote Derek Bodner of The Athletic. “But I think what’s perhaps more interesting than what new teams could enter into the bidding war for Simmons is what teams [Daryl] Morey will be able to rope in to make it a three (or four) team deal. That could end up being the key to all teams walking away feeling comfortable with the trade.”

Simmons has been one of the biggest names involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. He seemingly has no desire to continue his stint with the 76ers, and reports have suggested that he will ultimately be traded.

The 25-year-old is a very polarizing player. Many folks feel that he is a liability due to his lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting. However, he brings value to the table in other ways.

At 6-foot-11, he’s able to use his size and athleticism to defend virtually any player on the floor. He’s a great rebounder for those same reasons. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 boards and 6.9 assists per game.

The Cavs would be a very interesting landing spot for the three-time All-Star. At his age, he would fit the timeline of the organization’s rebuild quite well.

However, if Cleveland wants to strike a deal with Philadelphia, the Cavs will likely have to meet the Sixers’ extremely high asking price. That could be a major hurdle.