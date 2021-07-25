Report: Cavs, Pacers, Wolves, Kings and Raptors all showed interest in acquiring Ben Simmons

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers are among a large group of teams that have expressed interest in trading for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

“Cleveland, Indiana, Minnesota, Sacramento and Toronto all showed interest in acquiring the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, sources said,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “Multiple executives from those teams, when contacted by B/R, mentioned their excitement at incorporating Simmons as a play-making forward—not at the point guard position he’s played in Philadelphia.”

Simmons is a project of sorts, as most fans would agree that his current role with the 76ers does not utilize his talent in the best way possible. Transitioning the former first-round pick into more of a point forward could solve a lot of the concerns surrounding his game.

The Cavaliers may very well trade away star guard Collin Sexton this offseason, and if they do, Simmons could be a key piece in filling the void. Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, Simmons posted averages of 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game during the most recent campaign. It was a big step back for him, and his struggles shooting the ball emerged as a legitimate concern. Despite that, the 76ers believe his value remains high.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make a handful of key decisions this offseason, and trading for Simmons could be one of the biggest moves for the franchise in recent memory.