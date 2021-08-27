Report: Cavs still looking to make more moves given current roster makeup

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers might be looking to make more moves this offseason.

“Given Cleveland’s current roster composition, sources say the organization is not yet done looking to make moves,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The Cavs made a major splash on Friday when they acquired big man Lauri Markkanen in a sign-and-trade deal. Markkanen is a big addition for Cleveland, and he figures to be a major contributor.

Until the Markkanen deal, the Cavs’ biggest move of the offseason was arguably the selection of Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft. Between Markkanen and Mobley, Cleveland will have a couple of new faces in its frontcourt.

It remains to be seen what type of other moves the Cavaliers could be thinking about. Many of the team’s young stars have been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but it seems like a lot of the noise has subsided lately.

Fans will have to wait and see if Cleveland ends up adding any other notable players. Most of the significant free agents are off the board at this point, so a trade might be the most realistic avenue for anything major.