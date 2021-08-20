Report: Cavs release full schedule for 2021-22 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers released their full schedule for the upcoming season 2021-22 season on Friday.

The Cavs will begin their season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 20 with the team’s home opener set to be on Oct. 22 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland will get to face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers early on in the season, with the first matchup between the teams set for Oct. 29 in L.A.

A few more notes on #Cavs schedule: -15 sets of back-to-back games

-8 of Cavs first 11 games are on the road

-longest road trip spans 6 games in 9 days, which starts in Portland and ends in OKC

-the longest homestand is five games, starting with Clippers and ends with Lakers — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) August 20, 2021

Four of the team’s games will be shown on NBA TV.

Not counting the four on NBA TV, of course. https://t.co/6aB8jOMwjD — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 20, 2021

The Cavs are hoping to make it back to the playoffs this upcoming season after missing the postseason for the past three years. Last season, they wound up finishing with a record of 22-50 after starting off the year decently well.

Ever since James left the team in the summer of 2018, the organization has been in a heavy rebuild. It was recently reported that the team is hoping to make it back to the postseason no later than the 2022-23 season.

It will be interesting to see how the Cavs end up doing this season as they have acquired new pieces like Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley.