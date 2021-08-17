Report: Cavs have ‘some interest’ in Denzel Valentine

According to a report, the Cleveland Cavaliers have some level of interest in Denzel Valentine.

“While exploring a bigger deal, the Cavs will continue to discuss the bottom-of-the-barrel wings that probably wouldn’t cost the mid-level exception,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “According to sources, there’s some interest in oft-injured Denzel Valentine who is said to be healthy.”

Valentine wouldn’t be the flashiest of additions, but he could serve as a nice depth piece for Cleveland.

The 27-year-old has struggled to post efficient shooting clips throughout his NBA career. He’s a lifetime 39.4 percent shooter in the NBA. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from deep.

Health has also been an issue at times. For instance, he played in just 36 games in the 2019-20 season. He also missed the entire 2018-19 season.

Valentine won’t find himself playing a big role for any team unless he improves his shooting woes and injury concerns.

He came out of college with a lot of hype and was taken with the No. 14 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. On that basis, it’s clear that he has a lot of potential. However, he’s about to enter his fifth season in the league, and it’s time for him to start showing that he has what it takes to be a reliable NBA player.

Only time will tell if the Cavs end up pursuing him.