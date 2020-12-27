Report: Isaac Okoro to miss Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with new injury

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro will not play in Sunday night’s contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Prized rookie Isaac Okoro will not play in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sprained left foot,” reported Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The youngster got hurt during the Cavs’ 129-119 win against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

“The injury occurred at some point during the Cavaliers’ 128-119 double-overtime win in Detroit Saturday night,” wrote Fedor. “Okoro fell awkwardly, but fought off the pain and played a career-high 42 minutes, logging a handful during crunch time. Okoro went scoreless, missing all four of his shots, but was credited for his defense throughout.”

Sunday will mark Okoro’s first absence from an NBA game.

Okoro, 19, was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Cavs are bullish on the youngster. As matter of fact, numerous Cavs players have raved about the Auburn University product due to his production in training camp and the preseason.

However, Okoro’s transition to the regular season has been a little rough. In the Cavs’ entertaining victory over the Pistons on Saturday night, Okoro went scoreless despite playing a whopping 42 minutes.

The newly discovered injury could be the reason why Okoro has had a slow start to the 2020-21 regular season.