Draymond Green destroys Kendrick Perkins on Kevin Durant’s Instagram Live after Team USA win
- Updated: August 7, 2021
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some choice words for former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins after Green’s Team USA squad won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Perkins had been critical of Team USA’s performance throughout the Olympics.
You’re right @Money23Green I’m going to keep talking my Sh$t and ain’t nobody go shut me up! Congrats on winning the Gold Medal tho Champ!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/DtB3j7hf7c
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021
“Kendrick Perkins, you talk a lot of s—,” Green said. “A lot of s—. Act like you American.”
Perkins tends to make a lot of waves in sports media with his controversial basketball takes. His unfiltered approach often leads to pushback from players and fans. In this case, Green got the last laugh.
Team USA beat France by a score of 87-82 in the gold medal game. Despite not scoring a point, Green made his presence felt with two rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. He scored 29 points in the game, and Team USA likely wouldn’t have come out on top without him.
The focus for all involved parties now shifts back to the NBA. The 2021-22 season is next up.
