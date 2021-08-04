Report: Teams asking Cavs for Larry Nance Jr. or 1st-round pick in general trade conversations

According to a recent report, opposing teams are asking the Cleveland Cavaliers for Larry Nance Jr. or a first-round pick in trade discussions.

“Sources tell cleveland.com the initial ask from opposing teams in general trade conversations is either Larry Nance Jr. or Cleveland’s 2022 first-round pick (with protections on it, of course),” wrote Chris Fedor.

Nance, who is 28 years of age, seems to be getting fed up with the fact that his name is popping up in trade rumors, but that’s not going to make the rumors go away. The idea of the Cavs trading Nance away doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while hitting 47.1 percent of his shots from the field and 36.0 percent of his shots from deep.

With the addition of Evan Mobley and the re-signing of Jarrett Allen, Cleveland figures to have a crowded frontcourt in the 2021-22 season and beyond. Nance would likely see decreased playing time with the team.

Funnily, if the Cavs were to trade Nance away in favor of some shooting, they’d be losing a pretty good shooter by big man standards. He is a career 33.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Only time will tell which direction the organization decides to go.