- Larry Nance Jr. takes a shot at reporters with start of free agency looming
- Report: Cavs no longer expected to pursue Alex Caruso or T.J. McConnell after trade for Ricky Rubio
- Report: Cavs showing interest in Doug McDermott and Alec Burks
- Report: Cavs decline to extend qualifying offer to Isaiah Hartenstein
- Report: Cavs pegged as potential landing spot for Bucks sharpshooter
- LeBron James reacts to Kevin Love’s Kyrie Irving-less shout-out
- Report: Cavs consider Raptors to be ‘biggest threat to retaining’ Jarrett Allen
- Kevin Love takes apparent NSFW shot at Jerry Colangelo following criticism of his Team USA inclusion
- Report: Evan Mobley wants to be All-Star as rookie to represent Cavs in Cleveland All-Star Game
- Former Cavs teammate crushes Jerry Colangelo for throwing Kevin Love under the bus
Larry Nance Jr. takes a shot at reporters with start of free agency looming
- Updated: August 2, 2021
NBA free agency officially commences on Monday evening.
Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Larry Nance Jr. appears to already be fed up with some of the senseless rumors.
“Per Sources” is just another way of saying “I wanna start this rumor”
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 2, 2021
Nance, 28, recently got caught up in the vicious rumor cycle.
Prior to the 2021 NBA Draft, reports surfaced that the Cavaliers were willing to take on money in order to get rid of the forward. Of course, Nance found the rumor comical.
The Cavaliers deem Nance as one of their best players. It would take a colossal offer for the franchise to part ways with him.
The veteran offers the organization many invaluable things. He put up 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.
In addition, he is an excellent mentor and voice to the youngsters on the roster. The Cavs are going through a heavy rebuild, so Nance’s guidance has been paramount.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login