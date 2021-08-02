Larry Nance Jr. takes a shot at reporters with start of free agency looming

NBA free agency officially commences on Monday evening.

Cleveland Cavaliers stalwart Larry Nance Jr. appears to already be fed up with some of the senseless rumors.

“Per Sources” is just another way of saying “I wanna start this rumor” — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 2, 2021

Nance, 28, recently got caught up in the vicious rumor cycle.

Prior to the 2021 NBA Draft, reports surfaced that the Cavaliers were willing to take on money in order to get rid of the forward. Of course, Nance found the rumor comical.

The Cavaliers deem Nance as one of their best players. It would take a colossal offer for the franchise to part ways with him.

The veteran offers the organization many invaluable things. He put up 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

In addition, he is an excellent mentor and voice to the youngsters on the roster. The Cavs are going through a heavy rebuild, so Nance’s guidance has been paramount.