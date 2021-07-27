- Larry Nance Jr. appears to react to his name being involved in trade rumors
Larry Nance Jr. appears to react to his name being involved in trade rumors
- Updated: July 27, 2021
On Tuesday, reports emerged about the Cleveland Cavaliers being willing to trade stalwart Larry Nance Jr.
The veteran appeared to respond to the rumors with a set of appropriate emojis.
😂😂😂
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) July 27, 2021
Nance, 28, is one of the best players on the Cavaliers’ roster.
As a matter of fact, the team has been resistant to trading the big man in the past despite numerous others teams trying to pry him away. The Cavs reportedly would have needed a massive offer to part ways with Nance last season.
Yet, things seem to have quickly changed in Cleveland. The Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Furthermore, the Cavs want to lock up rising star Jarrett Allen, who will likely command a ton of money this offseason.
Still, Nance is one of the better veterans in the league. The loyal forward has been a guiding voice during the organization’s tough rebuild. He averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.
