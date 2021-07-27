Report: Cavs willing to take on money for upcoming season to get rid of Larry Nance Jr. or Cedi Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are willing to take on money for the 2021-22 season in order to move Larry Nance Jr. or Cedi Osman off the roster.

“The Cavs aren’t just hoping to move Kevin Love’s deal this summer, as pie-in-the-sky as that might be,” The Athletic’s Zach Harper wrote. “Cavs could be willing to take on money now for this coming season if it means clearing deals like Larry Nance Jr. or even Cedi Osman for next season’s books. That might mean attaching Taurean Prince as cap relief with him only having one year left on his deal. The Cavs want to clean up some of this cap mess for the near future since Jarrett Allen is going to cost them.”

It seems that Cleveland would like to clear as much money as possible after the 2021-22 season in order to make a run at players in free agency or fit in an extension for a player like Allen.

Nance has been a solid piece for the Cavs, but he was injured during much of the 2020-21 season.

As for Osman, he struggled mightily with efficiency last season. He shot just 37.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs have a lot of undesirable deals for a rebuilding team, but it is possible that they could move one or both of these players to a cap-strapped contender and take an unwanted salary back in return.

The Cavs hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft and are hoping to find another centerpiece for the roster.