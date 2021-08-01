- Report: Cavs no longer expected to pursue Alex Caruso or T.J. McConnell after trade for Ricky Rubio
- Updated: August 1, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly aren’t expected to pursue Alex Caruso or T.J. McConnell in free agency after they agreed to trade for Ricky Rubio prior to the 2021 NBA Draft.
“With the stabilizing Spaniard in the mix, sending away Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards and cash to complete the deal, sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs are no longer expected to pursue Los Angeles Lakers free agent guard Alex Caruso or Indiana Pacers pesky reserve TJ McConnell — both of whom will garner interest from several suitors and could command the full mid-level exception, which starts around $9.5 million,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote.
The Cavs reportedly have interest in bringing in Doug McDermott or Alec Burks to improve their shooting and wing depth, but another guard doesn’t seem to be in the team’s offseason plans.
Rubio will likely play behind Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in the Cavs’ rotation in the 2021-22 season.
The Cavs are looking to rebound after a tough 2020-21 campaign saw them finish with a 22-50 record.
While they may be out on Caruso and McConnell, the Cavs should make a move or two this offseason to bolster the roster and attempt to contend for a playoff spot.
