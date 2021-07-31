Report: Cavs consider Raptors to be ‘biggest threat to retaining’ Jarrett Allen

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers are eager to retain rising star Jarrett Allen this offseason.

Still, they’re expecting competition from other teams and consider the Toronto Raptors as one of their primary threats.

“The Raptors have long been rumored to covet Jarrett Allen in addition to their interest in [Richaun] Holmes,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. “Yet while Cleveland officials view Toronto as their biggest threat to retaining Allen, it is expected that the 23-year-old center will re-sign with the Cavaliers to pair with Evan Mobley in the frontcourt.”

The Cavs acquired Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in the mega James Harden trade last season.

Certainly, Allen proved to be worth the pick-up. The center averaged a career-high 13.2 points along with 9.9 boards and 1.4 blocks per game in a Cavs uniform last season.

The franchise views the youngster as a core part of their rebuild. As a result, the Cavs are prepared to Allen top dollar in order to make sure he remains in Cleveland.

The Cavs, who have missed the playoffs for the last three years, have had a busy offseason. They recently traded for veteran Ricky Rubio and selected Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Perhaps, winning ways are around the corner for the Wine and Gold.