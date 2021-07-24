- Report: Cavs have sent clear signals that they will pay Jarrett Allen
- Report: Cavs make big decision regarding Jarrett Allen’s future
- Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent
- Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages
- Report: Cavs engaging in trade discussions for Collin Sexton and hope to move Kevin Love
- Report: Magic and Raptors have expressed ‘significant trade interest’ for Cavs’ No. 3 overall draft pick
- Report: Cavs eyeing Lakers guard Alex Caruso
- Report: Cavs to host free NBA Draft party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 29
- Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals
- Isaac Okoro makes confident prediction for upcoming season: ‘Year 2 something special coming’
Report: Cavs have sent clear signals that they will pay Jarrett Allen
- Updated: July 24, 2021
With the Cleveland Cavaliers formally extending a qualifying offer to Jarrett Allen on Friday afternoon, they will have the option of matching any offers Allen receives from other teams this offseason.
The Cavs have reportedly made it known around the league that they intend on keeping the young center on the roster no matter how much it could cost.
“Cleveland, which had until Aug. 1 to make a decision about the qualifying offer, can now match any offer Allen receives this summer,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Re-signing the 23-year-old athletic rim protector to a long-term deal is an offseason priority and in anticipation of leaguewide interest, members of the front office have sent clear signals about a willingness to pay to keep him in Cleveland.”
Cleveland gave up a lot to acquire Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in the midseason trade that shipped superstar James Harden to Brooklyn. The Cavs dealt away combo guard Dante Exum, a 2022 unprotected first-round pick and a future second-round pick in the transaction.
It makes sense then for the Cavs to desire to lock Allen to a long-term deal, even if it means signing him to a contract that could total $100 million.
Allen has solidified himself as one of the league’s rising star these past years. Last season, he averaged 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 61.8 percent from the field.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login