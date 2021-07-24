Report: Cavs have sent clear signals that they will pay Jarrett Allen

With the Cleveland Cavaliers formally extending a qualifying offer to Jarrett Allen on Friday afternoon, they will have the option of matching any offers Allen receives from other teams this offseason.

The Cavs have reportedly made it known around the league that they intend on keeping the young center on the roster no matter how much it could cost.

“Cleveland, which had until Aug. 1 to make a decision about the qualifying offer, can now match any offer Allen receives this summer,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Re-signing the 23-year-old athletic rim protector to a long-term deal is an offseason priority and in anticipation of leaguewide interest, members of the front office have sent clear signals about a willingness to pay to keep him in Cleveland.”

Cleveland gave up a lot to acquire Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in the midseason trade that shipped superstar James Harden to Brooklyn. The Cavs dealt away combo guard Dante Exum, a 2022 unprotected first-round pick and a future second-round pick in the transaction.

It makes sense then for the Cavs to desire to lock Allen to a long-term deal, even if it means signing him to a contract that could total $100 million.

Allen has solidified himself as one of the league’s rising star these past years. Last season, he averaged 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 61.8 percent from the field.