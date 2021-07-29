- Report: Cavs may be trying to acquire another top-10 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
- Kevin Love issues fiery statement as Simone Biles receives backlash for pulling out of Olympics
- Anonymous GM believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on same level as Jalen Green or Evan Mobley
- Report: Cavs won’t give up No. 3 pick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and No. 6 pick from Thunder
- Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal
- Report: Oklahoma City Thunder a potential landing spot for Collin Sexton
- Report: Koby Altman believes prospect talent level falls after Evan Mobley and Jalen Green
- Larry Nance Jr. appears to react to his name being involved in trade rumors
- LeBron James mural in Akron, Ohio horribly defaced with ‘LA FLOP’ written across image
- Report: Cavs willing to take on money for upcoming season to get rid of Larry Nance Jr. or Cedi Osman
Report: Cavs may be trying to acquire another top-10 pick in 2021 NBA Draft
- Updated: July 29, 2021
A new report by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers may be pursuing another pick within the top 10 of Thursday night’s NBA draft.
Beyond that, it appears as though the Cavs are still pondering whether or not they should offer guard Collin Sexton a multi-year extension.
“The Cavs are one of the most active teams in the league on the trade-talk front, rumored to be making overtures to acquire a second pick in the top 10 while pondering the viability of offering a rich contract extension for leading scorer Collin Sexton,” Givony wrote.
Givony also noted that the Cavs are likely to stand pat with the No. 3 overall pick and acquire Evan Mobley with the selection.
Sexton’s status has been the subject of much speculation for quite some time. There has been some doubt regarding the Cavs’ willingness to offer a Sexton a big contract.
Beyond that, there’s no indication exactly what the Cavaliers would have to give up in order to acquire another top-10 pick.
After three consecutive seasons in which the Cavs were near the bottom of the standings in the NBA, they are clearly hoping that whoever they end up selecting will put them on a rebuilding path that thus far has been difficult to navigate.
Whether or not the Cavs manage to land another premier prospect this evening remains to be seen.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login