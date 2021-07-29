Report: Cavs may be trying to acquire another top-10 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

A new report by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicates that the Cleveland Cavaliers may be pursuing another pick within the top 10 of Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Beyond that, it appears as though the Cavs are still pondering whether or not they should offer guard Collin Sexton a multi-year extension.

“The Cavs are one of the most active teams in the league on the trade-talk front, rumored to be making overtures to acquire a second pick in the top 10 while pondering the viability of offering a rich contract extension for leading scorer Collin Sexton,” Givony wrote.

Givony also noted that the Cavs are likely to stand pat with the No. 3 overall pick and acquire Evan Mobley with the selection.

Sexton’s status has been the subject of much speculation for quite some time. There has been some doubt regarding the Cavs’ willingness to offer a Sexton a big contract.

Beyond that, there’s no indication exactly what the Cavaliers would have to give up in order to acquire another top-10 pick.

After three consecutive seasons in which the Cavs were near the bottom of the standings in the NBA, they are clearly hoping that whoever they end up selecting will put them on a rebuilding path that thus far has been difficult to navigate.

Whether or not the Cavs manage to land another premier prospect this evening remains to be seen.