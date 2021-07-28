- Report: Cavs ‘determined’ to trade Kevin Love, might have to attach contract to Collin Sexton deal
Report: Oklahoma City Thunder a potential landing spot for Collin Sexton
- Updated: July 28, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly open to dealing guard Collin Sexton.
According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the landing spots to eye for Sexton.
“I was told by an NBA source to ‘watch Oklahoma City’ as a possible destination for Sexton,” Pluto wrote. “The Thunder have these picks: 6, 16, 18, 34, 36 and 55 in this draft. That’s right, three first-rounders. Good bet at least one of those picks is headed somewhere in a draft-day deal.”
The Thunder have obtained a surfeit of draft picks over the last few years.
Now, the franchise could start to use some of that draft capital to pry away stars from other teams. The 22-year-old Sexton lines up with the Thunder’s rebuilding timeline.
The youngster is coming off the best campaign of his career in the NBA. Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.
Sexton has led the Cavs in scoring for the last two years. Yet, most within the franchise believe guard Darius Garland is the best player on the team.
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly intrigued by Sexton, though the New York Knicks are allegedly his hottest trade suitors.
