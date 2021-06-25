Report: Cavs have already ‘begun to explore trade options’ for Collin Sexton

There have been many rumors recently regarding the future of guard Collin Sexton in Cleveland.

A new report states that the Cleveland Cavaliers have begun looking at trades that would move the 22-year-old.

“According to league sources, the Cavaliers have begun to explore trade options involving leading scorer Collin Sexton,” wrote Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. “Sexton, 22, is extension-eligible this summer, averaged 24.3 points per game last season, and appears likely to seek a maximum contract. Also eligible for an extension is 23-year-old center Jarrett Allen, who is also expected to command a lucrative deal. Cleveland. There’s belief around the league that Cleveland prefers to move on from Sexton, rather than sign him to a deal that would greatly inhibit their flexibility moving forward. The Cavs hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and could end up selecting another guard, which could further expedite the process of a trade.”

Given his production and improvement over the past couple of seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some team give Sexton the maximum deal he is looking for.

Last season, Sexton averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent on 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers now hold the third pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. They could certainly select a guard with that pick and easily replace Sexton with a talented and much cheaper option.

The University of Alabama product should be able to bring back a decent package should the Cavaliers wind up deciding to trade him.