Report: Cavs won’t give up No. 3 pick for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and No. 6 pick from Thunder
- Updated: July 28, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers highly value their No. 3 pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.
So much so, they would reportedly reject an offer from the Oklahoma Ctiy Thunder of rising superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 6 pick for their prized No. 3 pick.
Per @JakeLFischer the Cavaliers would turn down an offer of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the no. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for the no. 3 pick.
— Evan d’Amarell (@AmNotEvan) July 28, 2021
Most sports pundit expect the Cavs to use the No. 3 pick on Evan Mobley.
After all, one scout recently compared Mobley to Miami Heat champion Chris Bosh and Los Angeles Lakers titan Anthony Davis.
Still, an offer comprising of another top-10 pick and Gilgeous-Alexander is highly enticing. In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young players in the league.
The 23-year-old had a breakout campaign last season as he averaged a career-best 23.7 points and 5.9 assists per game. He significantly grew under the tutelage of All-Star Chris Paul during the 2019-20 season.
Nonetheless, the Cavs have reportedly made it known it would take a “godfather” offer for them to let go of the No.3 pick.
